Jay-Z learnt to swim after Blue Ivy was born out of fear of not being able to help her if she ever fell in deep water, he has said in an interview.In the latest episode of LeBron James’ show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the rapper was asked what it is like being a “girl dad”.Jay-Z has three children with his wife Beyonce; their eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, who turn 4 this month.“It’s amazing. It’s a very grounding thing. I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born,” he said on his commitment to being a father.Jay Z explaining how Blue motivated him to...