Gallegos (3-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Dodgers after allowing two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts across two innings. Gallegos was brought in for the seventh with St. Louis holding a 2-0 edge and promptly surrendered a Matt Beaty two-run homer to tie the game. An Edmundo Sosa RBI single in the top of the ninth eventually put Gallegos in line for the win. Though he's been charged with blown saves in two of his last three appearances (and a career-worst four times overall), Gallegos is still in the midst of another strong season with a 2.45 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB in 33 innings.