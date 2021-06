According to coach Paul Maurice, DeMelo (lower body) is expected to miss about a week, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports. In the opening-round series against the Oilers, DeMelo averaged 26:00 of ice time through four games while dishing out 12 hits and nine blocks. While the 28-year-old defenseman is unlikely to directly impact fantasy players given his limited offensive upside, his absence will stretch the Jets' defensive depth and could potentially lead to netminder Connor Hellebuyck facing some extra rubber. While not confirmed by Maurice, Jordie Benn is likely to step into DeMelo's spot in the lineup while Tucker Poolman could see a significant uptick in minutes.