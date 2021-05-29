Shed Up to 16 Pounds in a Week and Never Count Calories Again With This Intuitive Diet Change

“No, no, no!” screamed Patty Markby, kicking her bathroom scale. Her husband, Al, rushed in. “I can’t lose even one pound,” she said, her eyes welling with tears. Al put a hand on her shoulder. Life had changed so much for Patty since she met him eight years ago; after decades of her seesawing between starvation diets and binges, Al’s unwavering support gave her the strength to try a healthier diet. She’d slowly gone from 540 pounds to 340 pounds. And it had been thrilling — until her progress abruptly stopped. She tried eating less, painful walking workouts…yet months ticked by with no change. “I messed with my metabolism for too long. Now it’s just broken,” she said. Patty still struggled to get around, couldn’t fit in a restaurant booth and had to sleep in a recliner. “I don’t want this to be as far as I go,” she whispered to Al. “I want a long, healthy life with you.” But how would she get her body to cooperate?