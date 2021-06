Leading into Memorial Day, many were saying that $30 million for A Quiet Place Part II this weekend would have been a nice pandemic number for sure; but even that would not be nearly what the industry really needed after the health-induced drought theaters had seen since March 2020. However, after the box office made over $79 million this weekend (the best since the $90.4 million from March 6-8, 2020), with the horror sequel accounting for an estimated $48 million of that (plus another $8-plus million on Monday), we got our dream “Movies Are Back!” headlines. Though let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet…