Special Bentley Flying Spur Celebrates Pride Month

By Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 16 days ago
At over $250,000, the price of the Bentley Flying Spur makes it impossible for the vast majority of the population to ever own one. But Bentley's new Unifying Spur, a colorful version of the Flying Spur sedan, represents inclusion and not its opposite. The car embodies the brand's Beyond100 strategy and its diversification business goals, while also being unveiled to coincide with European Diversity month and the imminent Pride celebrations that will be taking place globally.

carbuzz.com
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
