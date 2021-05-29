Special Bentley Flying Spur Celebrates Pride Month

An automaker developing a platform that can be used to build several vehicles on, or an entire range of vehicles, has become commonplace. It used to be a dirty little secret that cars like the Jaguar S-Type used the same basic underpinnings as the Lincoln LS. Nowadays, however, it's not too surprising to find out that the Honda CR-V rides on the same chassis as the Civic or that brands under the Volkswagen umbrella, like Audi and Porsche, share the occasional platform. Doing so decreases the cost of development as well as manufacture, so now platforms are often developed with that in mind. Doing so has created some odd bedfellows, though, and sometimes, the most unlikely vehicles are actually more closely related than you might think. Here are some of the cars that are completely different yet share the same platform.