Special Bentley Flying Spur Celebrates Pride Month
At over $250,000, the price of the Bentley Flying Spur makes it impossible for the vast majority of the population to ever own one. But Bentley's new Unifying Spur, a colorful version of the Flying Spur sedan, represents inclusion and not its opposite. The car embodies the brand's Beyond100 strategy and its diversification business goals, while also being unveiled to coincide with European Diversity month and the imminent Pride celebrations that will be taking place globally.carbuzz.com