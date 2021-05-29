Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

 16 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's child welfare agency is promising increased transparency after its use of an auto-deleting messaging app came under fire by state lawmakers and others. The state Children, Youth and Families Department also is improving an antiquated records system that makes it hard for the public to get information. But two former top staff members who were recently fired say that a culture of punishing internal dissent is hurting the agency's efforts to modernize. One says his warnings to stop using the messaging app were ignored until an investigative report about the practice spurred public outcry. Another says the record system project is at risk of failure.

IndustryRegister Citizen

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

State, City Adapt Federal Mask Guidelines

New Mexico health officials on Friday reported 223 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total so far to 200,650. The health department has designated 185,779 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 75 new cases, followed by San Juan County with 36 and Santa Fe County with 17. The...
Albuquerque, NMkrwg.org

Groups call for reintroduction of jaguars in US Southwest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental groups and scientists with two universities want U.S. wildlife managers to consider reintroducing jaguars to the American Southwest. In a recently published paper, they say habitat destruction, highways and segments of the U.S.-Mexico border wall mean that natural reestablishment of the large cats in the region would be unlikely over the next century without human intervention. Jaguars are currently found in 19 countries, but they've lost about half of their historic range. Several individual male jaguars have been spotted in Arizona and New Mexico over the last two decades, but there’s no evidence of breeding pairs establishing territories beyond northern Mexico.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Southern New Mexico authorities rescued a group of over 20 hikers from El Paso early Monday after they became stranded while attempting to climb one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains. The 24 El Pasoans, who ranged in age from teens to mid-60s, got disoriented during Sunday The post 24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Leaf Brief

Greetings! We’ve rolled up the recent cannabis news into a tidy package, as per usual. But first, let us remind you that it’s time to play favorites. Final voting in the 2021 Best of Santa Fe reader poll continues through the end of the month. Vote for the Best Dispensary, Best CBD store and neighborhood bests, among other services, retailers and more here.New Mexico’s unemployment rules recently changed to require people to apply for jobs. We’ve got an idea: the burgeoning cannabis industry. While New Mexico’s new Cannabis Control Division vets the potential members of its advisory board, the state is kicking off a hiring blitz for the positions of director, division counsel, deputy director of business operations, business operations call center manager, budget manager, licensing manager and executive assistant. Details on how to apply for the positions are posted on here.Scroll down for more about what’s happening with legalization in New Mexico. Remember that while possession (with limits) becomes legal on June 29, commercial retail sales don’t begin until April 2022.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Briefcase: Hires, applause for New Mexico workers and more

Gannon Coffman has joined Marcus & Millichap as a commercial real estate agent. Coffman has eight years of commercial real estate experience specializing in tenant site selection, new market rollouts, relocations and corporate lease negotiations, and is operating out of the Albuquerque office. APPLAUSE. Tom Walker, a member of the...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Could New Mexico regulators block PNM merger?

PNM and Avangrid, utility companies with powerful allies and billions of dollars between them, have encountered startling resistance to their merger proposal in New Mexico. The companies, which would provide electricity to hundreds of thousands of New Mexico residents, took unanticipated criticism last week from New Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer for not disclosing service problems and fines faced by Avangrid subsidiaries on the East Coast.
PoliticsABQJournal

Longtime NM literacy coalition loses funding

SANTA FE – For decades, the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy delivered funding throughout the state to help adults learn to read. But its operations largely ground to a halt last fall. The coalition lost state funding in 2020 as the state Higher Education Department shifted to a new strategy...
Educationlascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU professor wins state heritage preservation award

New Mexico State University history professor Jamie L. Bronstein, Ph.D., will share the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division’s (HPD) 2021 heritage publication award with Durwood Ball, Ph.D., of the New Mexico Historical Review. Bronstein and Ball will receive the award during a May 21 online ceremony hosted by the New...
Santa Fe, NMladailypost.com

SFNF: Aerial Ignitions Underway On Cuervito Fire

SANTA FE — The Type 3 Incident Management Team (IMT) in command of the lightning-caused Cuervito Fire on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) has begun aerial ignitions in the fire’s interior. The aerial ignitions are part of a management strategy to reintroduce low to moderate fire intensity into a...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

AG-Vivint Solar settlement could curb deceptive marketing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vivint Solar Inc., a national installation company recently acquired by publicly traded firm SunRun, has agreed to consumer-friendly modifications to its marketing practices in a legal agreement with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office. But lawyers representing Vivint customers who may have been victims of deceptive marketing...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Scammers cast shadow on NM solar industry

Deceptive marketing by some is casting a shadow over New Mexico’s booming solar industry, entrapping local homeowners in costly, long-term contracts that don’t generate the benefits promised by some rooftop installation firms. The Journal has found it’s a growing problem, fed by a competitive scramble to gain market share among...