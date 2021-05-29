Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's child welfare agency is promising increased transparency after its use of an auto-deleting messaging app came under fire by state lawmakers and others. The state Children, Youth and Families Department also is improving an antiquated records system that makes it hard for the public to get information. But two former top staff members who were recently fired say that a culture of punishing internal dissent is hurting the agency's efforts to modernize. One says his warnings to stop using the messaging app were ignored until an investigative report about the practice spurred public outcry. Another says the record system project is at risk of failure.www.kanw.com