Tennis

Djokovic warms up for French Open with title in Belgrade

dailyjournal.net
 26 days ago

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic warmed up for the French Open by beating Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3 to take his 83rd career title Saturday on home soil at the Belgrade Open. Top-ranked Djokovic struggled on serve in the first set as he was broken three times by his Slovakian opponent. Djokovic was also broken once in the second set by Molcan, the 255th-ranked qualifier playing his first tour-level final, but was reliably able to dominate Molcan’s serve for a total six breaks in the match.

Novak Djokovic
Serbia Open#Belgrade#Slovakian
French Open
Tennis
Sports
