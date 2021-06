All her life Rickie Lee Jones has been looking for that beacon that lights up the sky to show her the direction to travel next. Running down a highway, following the music or destiny that carries her forward, Jones moves peripatetically through the hills and valleys of broken relationships, stuttering family life, and the magic of the music that heals her. Jones tells her stories for the first time in her riveting, often harrowing, memoir Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour (Grove). In staccato prose that echoes her scat singing, Jones holds nothing back as she chronicles her adventures on the road and the ragged ups and downs of her family life and fame.