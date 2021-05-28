All My Current Favorites in One Outfit

While I’m just as excited as the next New Yorker when summer finally graces us with her presence, I’m also acutely aware that for the better part of June, July, and August, the temperatures will be only slightly less than scorching. That means that although I’d love to trot around the city in my cute new maxi knit dress or high-waisted denim cutoffs, most of the time I’m more concerned with not sweating through the fabric while waiting for the G train rather than looking cute 100% of the time. But that doesn’t mean I want to forfeit my sartorial senses altogether — on the contrary, it’s forced me to get more creative with my warm-weather wardrobe in order to stay comfortable. And over the last 12 months I discovered what might be my most ingenious addition to my collection of summer staples: men’s swim trunks.