Crusaders compete at track and field meet

The Mayer Lutheran track and field team traveled to Norwood Young America last Tuesday, with the Crusaders excelling in the field events. The Crusaders had the last three jumpers competing in the high jump, as Marsia Green won the event by clearing 4 feet, 6 inches, with Julia Carns and Brooke Sauter close behind at 4-4. Lydia Parrish won the discus (97-7) and took second in the shot put (30-10.5). Blake Aurich won both the pole vault (9-6) and the triple jump (35-4.5) and Dylan Nelson won the 200 meter dash (24.04).