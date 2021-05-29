Jayson Tatum’s 50-point performance was historic in multiple ways
Jayson Tatum’s 50-point playoff performance in Game 3 was not only impressive; it was literally historic too. On Friday night, the Boston Celtics desperately needed a win to keep their season alive. They were already down 0-2 in their first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets and their star-studded Big 3, so heading back home to the friendly confines of TD Garden, they needed to find a way to rise to the occasion.fansided.com