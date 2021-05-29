Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Krejcikova wins maiden WTA title in Strasbourg

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZDFI_0aFWEv4d00

Barbora Krejcikova gave her French Open preparations a huge boost when she won her maiden WTA title at the Strasbourg International on Saturday with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Sorana Cirstea.

Krejcikova did not have the perfect match, with 10 double faults, as windy conditions in the open-air arena made serving difficult, but the Czech fifth seed converted six of 13 break points to deny her Romanian opponent a third singles title.

Krejcikova, 25, used her deep ground strokes well to force Cirstea to scramble for returns and combined that strategy with finesse at the net.

"I feel very emotional, really happy. It was an amazing week for me," Krejcikova, who fought back from a set down twice in the tournament to win her matches, said at the trophy presentation ceremony.

"I don't have many words, I'm shaking, super excited to win my first WTA title."

Cirstea never got a grip on the match with her unforced error count rising with every game as she finished with 44 in all.

Krejcikova fired 22 winners, including one on match point as she screamed in delight in front of a handful of fans in attendance.

Krejcikova is up against her compatriot Kristyna Pliskova in the first round of the French Open, which begins on Sunday, while Cirstea takes on British 19th seed Johanna Konta.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match#Wta#Match Point#Czech#Romanian#British#Maiden Wta#Strasbourg International#French Open Preparations#Delight#Happy#Finesse#Returns#Windy Conditions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennis24newshd.tv

Krejcikova into maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at French Open

Barbora Krejcikova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Monday with a straight sets win over 2018 runner-up and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens. Krejcikova, ranked 33 in the world, defeated the American 6-2, 6-0 to record a ninth successive win on the tour having...
TennisPosted by
WGAU

Inspired by Novotna, Krejcikova wins 1st Slam title in Paris

PARIS — (AP) — Thinking of her late coach the whole time, Barbora Krejcikova went from unseeded player to Grand Slam champion at a French Open full of surprises. Krejcikova beat 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday to win the title in just her fifth major tournament as a singles player.
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

WTA roundup: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Barbora Krejcikova to meet in French final

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova will be matching off in an unlikely French Open final after posting semifinal victories on Thursday in Paris. The 31st-seeded Pavlyuchenkova swept Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-3 to reach the Roland Garros final, while Krejcikova outlasted No. 17 Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 in a marathon match that lasted three hours, 18 minutes.
TennisUS News and World Report

Factbox: French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova

(Reuters) - Factbox on Barbora Krejcikova, who defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 to win her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open on Saturday. WTA ranking: 33 (Highest ranking: 33) Seeding: Unseeded. Grand Slam titles: 1 (French Open 2021) ROAD TO FINAL. First round: Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic)...
Tennis10sballs.com

Unseeded Krejcikova Wins Roland Garros Title, Honors Coach Novotna

Shoes streaked with dirt, Barbora Krejcikova raised her eyes to the sky in elation and blew a kiss toward the heavens. Playing just her fifth major main draw, the unseeded Krejcikova defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in today’s Roland Garros final realizing her greatest dreams with eyes wide open—and the spirit of her tennis mentor the late, great Jana Novotna burning brightly in her heart.
Tenniswomenstennisblog.com

Surprise singles champion Barbora Krejcikova also wins doubles title at Roland Garros

A day after winning her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the French Open, surprise champion Barbora Krejcikova completed a rare Paris title sweep. The 25-year-old won the women’s doubles final with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova and became seventh woman in history to achieve the Roland Garros double, the last one being France’s Mary Pierce in 2000.
Tennis1stnews.com

Krejcikova beats Pavlyuchenkova to win French Open title

Barbora Krejcikova won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Saturday; beating Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to become the first Czech woman in 40 years to conquer Roland Garros. Krejcikova, ranked 33 in the world and playing just her fifth main draw in a Slams singles event;...
Tennisalloaadvertiser.com

Barbora Krejcikova felt Jana Novotna presence on way to French Open glory

Barbora Krejcikova could feel Jana Novotna looking down on her as she fulfilled their shared dream by winning the French Open title. The unseeded Czech defeated Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 in one of the most unexpected grand slam finals of recent times to cap a remarkable rise from outside the top 100 less than a year ago.
TennisLas Cruces Sun-News

Barbora Krejcikova wins women's doubles to complete French Open title sweep

PARIS -- French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova completed a rare title sweep at Roland Garros as she won a third women's doubles major trophy with fellow Czech teammate Katerina Siniakova on Sunday. Less than 24 hours after she claimed her first singles Grand Slam title, Krejcikova became the first woman...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

The fairytale of Barbora Krejcikova

"I'm just not going to be panicking anymore..." Barbora Krejcikova, the unseeded player of the French Open, says after winning the singles title. As she stepped off the plane in Paris to play the French grand slam, she would never have believed of her winning it all and finds it still mind-boggling to comprehend.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer protagonist of UNIQLO Lifewar: Made For All

There is great anticipation for the imminent return to the court, this time on clay, of twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. The Swiss tennis player will make his return to the home ATP tournament in Geneva where he will try to prepare for the second Grand Slam tournament of the season, the Roland Garros.
Geneva, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Federer to face Andujar in clay-court comeback in Geneva

GENEVA -- Pablo Andujar set up a second-round meeting with Roger Federer at the Geneva Open by beating Jordan Thompson 6-0, 6-4 on Monday. Federer is set to face the 75th-ranked Andujar on Tuesday evening in Geneva where persistent rain has fallen for several days and is forecast through the weekend.
TennisJanesville Gazette

ATP Schedule

Jan. 4-13 2021 — Antalya Open, HO (Alex de Minaur) Jan. 4-13 2021 — Delray Beach Open, HO (Hubert Hurkacz) Jan. 31-7 2021 — Murray River Open, HO (Jannik Sinner) Jan. 30-Feb. 7 — Great Ocean Road Open, HO (Daniel Evans) Feb. 6-14 2021 — New York Open, HO. Feb....
TennisJanesville Gazette

WTA Belgrade Results

BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Monday from Belgrade at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic (4), Serbia, def. Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.
Tennislastwordonsports.com

ATP Lyon Open Day 3 Predictions Including Gael Monfils vs Lloyd Harris

With the French Open now just a week away, every player in the draw at the ATP Lyon Open will surely be determined to make their mark. Day three features eight matches on the schedule and, as always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti. But who will book their place in the second round?