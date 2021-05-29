Cancel
Books & Literature

ON THE BOOKSHELF: Books are out of this world

By Spotlight News
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 16 days ago
‘Strange Planet: The Sneaking, Hiding, Vibrating Creature’

By Nathan W. Pyle

Based on the popular Instagram comics, this story follows and alien family as they observe a strange creature that sneaks, hides, and vibrates around the house. Hilarity ensues as the blue beings try to mimic this talented creature. HarperCollins

‘Tabitha and Fritz Trade Places’

By Katie Frawley;

Illustrated by Laurie Stansfield

Tabitha the cat is tired of her easy, coddled life. Fritz the elephant dreams of celebrating his birthday with an exciting voyage to a faraway place. The two connect online via Lair-bnb and pack their bags to trade places. Will Fritz love the city life? Will the rain forest be all that Tabitha has hoped for? Two Lions

‘Anemone is not the Enemy’

By Anna McGregor

A funny tale of mishap, misunderstanding, and the search for true friendship in an ocean rockpool. All Anemone wants is a friend, but friends are hard to make when you accidentally sting everyone who comes near you. Perhaps Clownfish has a solution to the problem … Scribble US

Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/
