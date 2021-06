Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.