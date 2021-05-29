Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Brokerages Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Equities analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esnt#Earnings Per Share#Quarterly Earnings#Earnings Estimates#Investment Analysts#Equities Analysts#Esnt#Essent Group#The Thomson Reuters#Royal Bank Of Canada#Peg#Sec#Credit Suisse Ag#Sei Investments Co#Assetmark Inc#Ninety One Uk Ltd#Marketbeat Com#Essent Group Daily#Duality Advisers Lp#Svp Mary Lourdes Gibbons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Extreme Networks posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Titan Machinery reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.73 Million

Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce $493.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.00 million and the lowest is $492.20 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $436.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report $142.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $143.40 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $128.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). NOV reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$0.22 EPS Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th. According to Zacks, analysts...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.45. Griffon reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$279.51 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post sales of $279.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.40 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $302.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

$130.06 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post $130.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.12 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$128.98 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce $128.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.71 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $740.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Twilio posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Oak Street Health posted earnings of ($72.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 15th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the May 13th total of 225,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.