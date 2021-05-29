Brokerages Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). NOV reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.