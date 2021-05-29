Brokerages Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share
Equities analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group's earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.