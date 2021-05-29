Mercedes-Benz to Roll Out Hydrogen Trucks in Europe

It's still a little difficult to process the fact that the R107-generation Mercedes-Benz SL roadster turned 50 this year. That's right: the R107 debuted in the spring of 1971 and stayed in production all the way though 1989—almost into the age of email—making it one of the longest-running Mercedes-Benz designs of the post-war era. There aren't many other 50-year-old designs on the road similarly treated with a shrug—we're just so used to the sight of these cars. And for most of its time it was pretty much the only roadster or convertible you could get from Mercedes, which is another aspect of its tenure that is difficult to fully appreciate today.