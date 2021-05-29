Mercedes-Benz to Roll Out Hydrogen Trucks in Europe

Cancel
Mercedes-Benz has taken another step on the path toward a more sustainable future following the debut of its new EV platform. The German automaker has introduced a new plan to change the face of Europe’s semi-truck use forever. The new trucks, dubbed GenH2, are aiming for an ambitious range target of 1,000 km or roughly 600 miles. Unveiled in April of 2020, the testing phase for the new semi-truck has begun, and Mercedes sounds hopeful of the future.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
