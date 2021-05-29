Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Two arrested in Fort Myers robbery

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZDBm_0aFWBtGy00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Two were arrested for robbing someone off of Matthew Drive in Fort Myers.

Sebastian Williams, 17, and Dysean Bryant, 20, were arrested for a robbery with a firearm after a May 11 incident, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The victim invited a friend to use medical marijuana, and the friend brought several other people with them, Fort Myers police said. Williams and Bryant are accused of robbing the victim of the medical marijuana and other items before leaving the scene.

Officers later found the car used in the robbery and one of the suspects. FMPD said other items were found near the car as well that assisted in both suspect’s arrests.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Fla#Marijuana Arrests#Medical Marijuana#Suspect#Matthew Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Kitten dies after Fort Myers man intentionally injures it during argument with ex

FORT MYERS, Fla. – An 8-week-old kitten had to be euthanized after a Fort Myers man allegedly injured it on purpose during an argument with his ex-girlfriend. Fort Myers police said Dumetrice Wilson, 48, got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend on Sunday. During the argument, officers said Wilson grabbed the woman’s 8-week-old kitten and intentionally injured it severely.
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman shot outside Naples Waffle House

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – One woman was shot outside of a Waffle House in Naples early Saturday morning. Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed they responded to the shooting at around 2:31 a.m. outside of the Waffle House on Tollhouse Drive. Deputies said the shooting happened in the parking lot.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida man attacks person with shopping cart

MIAMI, Fla. – A Miami man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a homeless man by stomping on his head and hitting him repeatedly with a shopping cart Saturday. Dexter McQueen, 36, is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery after witnesses told police he was seen dragging a man onto the road around 10:30 p.m., according to the Miami Police Department.
Broward County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lightning strikes car on I-75

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Lightning struck a car on westbound I-75 on Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the incident near mile marker 30.5 just after 11:20 a.m. Troopers said lightning hit a 2018 Nissan Rogue during a heavy rainstorm, damaging the roof antenna and electrical system of the...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers man arrested for stealing puppy facing new charges in stealing spree

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) — The same man who was arrested for stealing a 9-week-old Shih Tzu is now facing new charges for what Cape Coral Police is calling a crime spree. William Drumheller, 42 of Fort Myers, first made headlines after he was captured on security cameras on June 5, stowing the Shih Tzu under his shirt and walking out of the store. The puppy wasn’t where he stopped.
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County Sheriff warns of vacation rental scams

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and vacationers of summer vacation rental scams in the area. The Federal Trade Commission has been receiving numerous complaints recently about the scams that advertise a luxurious rental spot for a vacation, according to LCSO. Scammers advertise glamorous...
Charlotte County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

FOOTAGE: Casual candle thieves nab $1,200 in merchandise

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Surveillance cameras filmed two candle thieves as they stole more than 50 three-wick candles from a retail store in Charlotte County. Security footage shows the thieves casually placing the candles one by one into their bags directly in front of store employees. Soon after, the duo leaves the store without paying for their haul.
Punta Gorda, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Punta Gorda man gets 16 years in prison for selling drugs

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A Punta Gorda man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for selling drugs in Charlotte County. Shawn Malsky, 52, was found guilty back in April for one count of sale or delivery of a controlled substance as a habitual offender and 15 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Immokalee, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Immokalee youth program honors fallen FWC officer

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Monday marks one year since FWC officer Julian Keen was shot and killed. Now, his legacy will live on through a youth program in Immokalee. Collier County Public Schools, The Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Julian Lee Keen Foundation worked together to start the Julian Lee Keen Cadet Program in Immokalee.
Austin, TXPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

13 hurt in Austin, Texas mass shooting

NBC NEWS — At least 13 people were injured in a mass shooting in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin, police in the Texas city said early Saturday. “I’m happy to report no one has died,” interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon told reporters near the scene of the incident in the area of 400 E. 6th Street — a popular area filled with bars and restaurants.