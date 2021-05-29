Cancel
Fresno County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Central Sierra Foothills by NWS

 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-31 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and remain in an air-conditioned room. Provide assistance to heat-sensitive groups, such as the elderly, young children, and those with chronic ailments. As always, never, ever leave a child or pet in an enclosed automobile. Target Area: Bakersfield; Central Sierra Foothills; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fresno; Merced and Madera; San Joaquin Confluence; Southern Kings County; Southern Sierra Foothills; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM PDT MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures. High temperatures 101 to 106 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Hills. Maximum temperatures 96 to 101 degrees in the Sierra Nevada foothills. * WHERE...In the San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Hills, and Sierra Nevada foothills. * WHEN...Valid from 12 PM PDT Monday afternoon until 8 PM PDT Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible if simple precautions are not taken.

