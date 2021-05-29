Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Costco brings back free samples after coronavirus hiatus

By Axios
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Costco said on a recent earnings call that it's bringing back free food samples in its aisles — a beloved quirk of the warehouse stores that an aggressive shopper can turn into a meal. Why it matters: Costco said safety protocols will be added, "including all samples prepared behind plexiglass,...

www.axios.com
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
51K+
Followers
19K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Samples#Hiatus#Food Safety#Free Time#Yamina Party#The Miami Herald#Southwest#Prepackaged Items#Earnings#Israel#Read#Plexiglass#Party Members#Moving Forward#Safety Protocols
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Costco
Related
Public HealthPosted by
710 WOR

Free Samples Returning to Costco in a Sign of COVID’s Defeat

Costco is bringing back free samples. The reinstatement of free samples will be phased in starting early next month and continue through the end of June, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said in an earnings call last Thursday. The complimentary nibbles have been unavailable to customers for 14 months after the company put the program on hiatus in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Approximately 170 US Costco branches will have the beloved hallway tastings back next week, with “most of the remaining locations” before July. The beginning of next month will also see the return of indoor seating to a majority of Costco’s 560 locations in the US, although there will be “more physical separation” between seating, with tables cut from either six or eight seats down to four. That means the food courts will have “half the seating capacity as we had before,” Galanti said. Some branches will get outdoor seating.
Grocery & Supermaket101wkqx.com

Free samples coming back to Costco is best recovery news yet.

Free samples are coming back to Costco in June and I can’t wait to stuff my face again. Your snacking will begin again in 170 warehouse locations in the first week of the month — they will slowly phase it in to the rest of their stores by the end of the month. And while their food courts have been “grab & go,” it looks like they will be fully open again (and you should try these 3 food Costco food court menu hacks).
Food & DrinksAOL Corp

Sam's Club is officially bringing back free food samples

If you love browsing a warehouse store while testing out snacks and treats, we've got news you can use: Summer is the season of samples at Sam's Club locations as the shopping destination brings back its in-club food-tasting program. Sam's Club's sampling and food demonstration program, Taste and Tips, was...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Axios

Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine was 90% effective in Phase 3 trial

Novavax, a Maryland biotechnology company, announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine was 90.4% effective in its Phase 3 trial, including against coronavirus variants. Why it matters: The study of 29,960 participants in the U.S. and Mexico found the shot was safe and highly effective, paving the way for the FDA to clear a 4th vaccine for emergency use by the end of the year.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Package delivery boom boosts incidents of mail carrier dog bites

More than 5,800 postal employees were attacked by dogs last year, and the pandemic was partly to blame, says the U.S. Postal Service. E-commerce surged when shoppers were stuck at home, meaning more packages being delivered to residences. And more people, including children, were at home to open the door...
InternetPosted by
Axios

The next big social network: Nextdoor

Nextdoor, the neighborhood social network, has seen explosive growth over the past two years as homebound users became more fixated on what was happening on a hyper-local level. Why it matters: Such rapid growth comes with challenges. What was once a niche social network is now so popular that it's...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Rubio's play for anti-China vote

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is making a play for China hawks in Florida as he braces for a competitive re-election fight next year, records show. Why it matters: Hostility toward communism drove a significant number of Latino voters in Florida into the Republican column in 2020. The Rubio campaign’s focus on China can capitalize on that trend and a wider — and widening — American mistrust of Beijing.
LifestylePosted by
Axios

New airport screening tech: Shoes on!

The time is coming when you won't have to take your shoes off before passing through airport security. Why it matters: Removing shoes at the TSA checkpoint is one of the most inconvenient rituals of flying in the U.S. With newly developed shoe scanning technology — plus enhancements in existing...
Vermont StatePosted by
Axios

Vermont becomes first state to reach 80% vaccine threshold

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) announced Monday that 80% of its eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Why it matters: Vermont is the first state in the country to reach that threshold. As a result, Scott said he is removing all COVID-19 restrictions. The...
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

Mall owner Washington Prime Group files for bankruptcy

Mall owner Washington Prime Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, saying the "COVID-19 pandemic proved insurmountable." Our thought bubble, via Axios' Aja Whitaker-Moore: Malls have been on the decline for years due to consumer demand shifting online. The pandemic has accelerated the trend for some operators grappling with disappearing foot traffic from shutdowns, and struggling tenants who've stopped paying rent or filed for bankruptcy themselves.
StocksPosted by
Axios

Short interest in meme stocks drops as hedge funds target call options

The origin story of the meme stock phenomenon centered around an uprising by retail investors, who wanted to make money at the expense of Wall Street short-sellers. But in today’s meme stock world, there’s not that much short interest in the names most popular with the WallStreetBets crowd. Instead, trading activity appears to be increasingly driven by call options, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Health ServicesPosted by
Axios

America's biggest hospitals vs. their patients

More than a quarter of the 100 U.S. hospitals with the highest revenue sued patients over unpaid medical bills between 2018 and mid-2020, according to new research by Johns Hopkins University provided exclusively to Axios. Why it matters: The report suggests that, rather than being an anomaly, patient lawsuits are...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

The G7's billion-dose pledge, heralded by Biden, doesn't add up

President Biden claimed at the conclusion of the G7 summit on Sunday that his plan to buy 500 million Pfizer doses to share with the world had “generated a commitment by the rest of our colleagues in the G7 that they would provide another half billion.”. Why it matters: The...
yofreesamples.com

FREE Ornament Company Samples Pack

Request this free Ornament Company Samples Pack for a limited time only! Just follow the instructions below to request this freebie. Thanks Jennifer!. This is back with a new link URL as of 6/13/21. How to get free sample pack:. Visit the company’s website by clicking “Get This Offer (External...