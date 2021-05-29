Costco brings back free samples after coronavirus hiatus

Costco is bringing back free samples. The reinstatement of free samples will be phased in starting early next month and continue through the end of June, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said in an earnings call last Thursday. The complimentary nibbles have been unavailable to customers for 14 months after the company put the program on hiatus in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Approximately 170 US Costco branches will have the beloved hallway tastings back next week, with “most of the remaining locations” before July. The beginning of next month will also see the return of indoor seating to a majority of Costco’s 560 locations in the US, although there will be “more physical separation” between seating, with tables cut from either six or eight seats down to four. That means the food courts will have “half the seating capacity as we had before,” Galanti said. Some branches will get outdoor seating.