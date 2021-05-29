New Orleans Saints 2021 schedule: Predicting every game, opponent win totals, record projection

The Kansas City Chiefs have a 329-294-7 all-time record against the opponents they’re set to face during the 2021 NFL season. They have winning records against all but four teams they face next year. They can also break a tie with one of the only teams in the league they have a tied all-time record against. By facing off against the NFC East this season, the Chiefs will get to play the team they have the best all-time win percentage against in Washington. They’ll also get the team they have the worst all-time win percentage against in the Giants.