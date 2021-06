6/26, Saturday 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. 6/26, Saturday 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. Fabulous Sugarhouse Neighborhood! This charming bungalow is ideally situated near boutique restaurants and lots of fun activities. Walking distance to downtown Sugarhouse and Sugarhouse Park, just minutes away from Westminster College, U of U. and I-80. Perfect for indoor and outdoor entertaining. There is even a cute Mother In Law Apartment with a separate entrance! The front porch is perfect for relaxing and when the weather gets cold, you can peek out the beautiful front bay window. Updated kitchen, newer water heater and furnace are an added bonus. This property has been loved and cared for and it shows. Bring your pickiest clients.