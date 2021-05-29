Xbox Exclusives Spotlight: Song of Iron

It's time for another Xbox Exclusives Spotlight, and this time we're veering away from from the futuristic, cyberpunk world of The Ascent and into a dark and brooding world of axes, arrows, and the anger of vengeful gods. In other words, if you're looking for a gritty Nordic adventure to fall into, you should definitely have Song of Iron on your radar. Check out everything we know so far, in our round-up here, with help from solo developer Joe Winter.