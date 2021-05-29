Cancel
Xbox Exclusives Spotlight: Song of Iron

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time for another Xbox Exclusives Spotlight, and this time we're veering away from from the futuristic, cyberpunk world of The Ascent and into a dark and brooding world of axes, arrows, and the anger of vengeful gods. In other words, if you're looking for a gritty Nordic adventure to fall into, you should definitely have Song of Iron on your radar. Check out everything we know so far, in our round-up here, with help from solo developer Joe Winter.

