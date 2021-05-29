Cancel
GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Other hedge...

www.modernreaders.com
