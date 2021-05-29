GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

According to Zacks, “Enbridge has the longest and most sophisticated crude oil and liquids pipeline system in the world that spreads across 17,127 miles. With significant portion of its assets being contracted by shippers for long term, the company’s business model is less exposed to market volatility owing to the pandemic. From 2021 to 2023, the midstream player expects C$17 billion in midstream growth capital projects to be executed. Moreover, the company has estimated roughly C$10-billion growth capital projects to be placed into service in 2021. But, the firm’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure. Over the past year, the firm has mostly been yielding lower dividend than the industry. Also, Enbridge's Line 5 is facing severe backlash from environmental groups and Michigan’s governor wants the pipeline to be shut down over spill concerns.”