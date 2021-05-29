Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.35% of Simulations Plus worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com