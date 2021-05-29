Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 791 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)
Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com