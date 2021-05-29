Cancel
Harbor Financial Services LLC Has $268,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarbor Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

