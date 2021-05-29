Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.40 ($118.12).