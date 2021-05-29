Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN....

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etn#Citigroup Inc#Equity Investment#Stock Investors#Capital Investment#Eaton Co Plc#Etn#Channel Com#Tci Wealth Advisors Inc#Allworth Financial Lp#Sec#Credit Suisse Group#Royal Bank Of Canada#Peg#Eaton Daily#Marketbeat Com#Eaton Stock#Company Stock#Institutional Investors#Residential Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
PLC
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded at Bank of America

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.15.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WBI Investments Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 667 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Other institutional investors have also recently modified their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rock Point Advisors LLC Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.42 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 15,596 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,596 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. Several other hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Workhorse Group worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.40 ($118.12).
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SCMWY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,676 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.