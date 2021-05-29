Cancel
Stocks

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 33,496 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

By Ed Jones
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

