Montclair made a big opening statement before Ridge, as it had throughout an impressive late-season run, found a way to battle through every situation. The host Mounties, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, got an early two-run home run from Jeremy Sacks and were then kept off balance just enough by effective, slightly unorthodox pitching, but their missed opportunities were matched by the visitors from Somerset County until Ethan Daddabbo’s RBI single with two out in the bottom of the seventh gave Montclair a 3-2 victory in the NJSIAA Group 4 semifinals at Woodman Field.