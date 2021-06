Having a solid fueling plan for the marathon can make the difference between a great race and a disaster. But how do you know what to eat, how much to eat, and when?. Coach Claire Bartholic explains exactly how much runners need to take in before and during the marathon. She talks what you should be doing in the days before the race to top off your muscles’ storage of glycogen, what you should eat race morning, and just how many carbs and calories you need to take in to avoid the bonk and cross the finish line your fastest!