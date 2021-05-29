Cancel
Violent Crimes

Another Ex-Girlfriend Has Filed a Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA third woman has hit Marilyn Manson with a lawsuit, “claiming he raped her and forced her to watch a gruesome film depicting abuse of a groupie,” Deadline reports. In the suit, the accuser, identified only as “Jane Doe,” says she dated Manson (né Brian Warner) in 2011. During that time, she claims, Manson showed her a video he kept locked in a safe of a groupie being abused following a 1996 Manson show at the Hollywood Bowl. The video purportedly shows the groupie being threatened with a gun and forced to drink urine. She “may” have been pistol-whipped as well.

