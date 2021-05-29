Another Ex-Girlfriend Has Filed a Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson

How are you supposed to learn complex math when you’re having gay relationship drama?. The day after Benji told him that he wanted to take a break from their seemingly rock-solid relationship, Victor, who still looks like he just saw a ghost, can’t seem to function properly. With no roadmap to navigate the future of his first serious relationship, Victor isn’t in the mood to tell Isabel about his relationship drama, and he definitely isn’t ready to sit next to Benji in their pre-calc class and keep up appearances.