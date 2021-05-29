New Bedford Fire Department responds to three separate structure fires in one day

At approximately 11:00pm last evening, a New Bedford Police Officer on patrol observed flames extending from a multifamily dwelling located at 22 Rodney French Boulevard. Upnon arival, District Chief James Fortin reported the tenants had already evacuated the multifamily home. Command called for a second alarm and crews were able to confine the fire to the attic. The dwelling is uninhabitable and the American Red Cross assisted several fire victims. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries. The Providence Canteen provided support along with NBEMS and NBPD.