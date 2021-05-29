State courts ramp up in-person proceedings

On June 21, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its long-awaited decision in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. et al. v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System et al.[1] The Court held that in ruling on class certification in a securities action, a court may properly consider all relevant evidence, including the generic nature of alleged misrepresentations, even though such evidence may overlap with the merits. The Court further ruled that on a certification motion, defendants bear the burden of persuasion to prove a lack of price impact by a preponderance of the evidence. The Court remanded the case to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to consider “all record evidence relevant to price impact,” including the generic nature of The Goldman Sachs Group’s alleged misrepresentations, “regardless whether that evidence overlaps with materiality or any other merits issue.”