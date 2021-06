Christine Williamson, Gary Striewski, and Arda Ocal are here to get you ready for game 3 between the Hawks and 76ers. Starting off with NBA rewind, we will review the most viral content from the first round of the playoffs. Leading into Hawks-Sixers, Ros Gold-Onwude will analyze whether or not Trae Young will rebound after Ben Simmons shut him down in game 2. Looking into the Western Conference, Christine will bring in a TBD guest to breakdown the Suns-Nuggets matchup as the Suns take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. Gary and Arda will assess the rest of the playoff matchups with their picks heading into the 3rd round. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube.