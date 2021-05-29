Liver Detox: Just 1 Glass Daily to Support Your Liver Detox Naturally!

If suppressing appetite was as easy as popping a piece of chewing gum, there wouldn't be a multibillion-dollar diet industry selling an ever expanding range of products. As with everything related to food, appetite, and dietary habits, context is key. A quick look at the research shows that data both confirms and refutes that chewing gum reduces appetite (via Healthline). Since food and eating patterns can be incredibly personal, individual variability likely explains why some people can chew a piece of gum and dismiss the slice of cake, whereas others want to chew gum and eat their cake, too.