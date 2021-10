Regional results for CCHS Tiger Boys Tennis 10-8 and 9. The Tigers EZ Ortega and Brandon Chavez will be going to the state tennis tourney next Thursday thru Saturday at Pueblo City Park courts. At #1 doubles the duo entered the regional tournament as the 6th seed out of 7 teams in their division. In the first round Friday they upset the 4th seeded Pueblo Centennial 6-1, 6-1. In the semifinals they met the #1 seed Pueblo County, who sent them down to the playbacks by defeating them 0-6, 1-6. Saturday morning they had to take on the 3rd seed Pueblo Central Wildcats. In a hard-fought competitive match lasting 2 ½ hours they came out on top after losing the first set 3-6, only to fire back and win the next two sets in tiebreaks to finish 3rd. When the Pueblo County team won the championship match, they forced the Pueblo West team down to the playbacks. Since the Tigers had not met the #2 seed Pueblo West in the tournament, they played a challenge match to determine the 2nd state qualifier from this region. After a 30 minute rest from their 3rd place match Ortega and Chavez kept up the momentum and closed out the Cyclones 6-4, 6-4.

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO