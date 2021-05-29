CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lee Seung Gi's largest fan club denies support for his relationship with Lee Da In

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 2021-05-29

Cover picture for the articleLee Seung Gi's largest fan club has denied giving support for his relationship with Lee Da In. Though one fan protested the couple's dating news and marriage rumors, media outlets reported Lee Seung Gi's fans were overall supportive of the romance. However, the singer-actor's largest Korean fan...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Lee Seung Gi Opens Up About His Mental Health On “Master In The House”

On the October 10 episode of SBS’s “Master in the House,” psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun Young appeared as the new “master.”. During the show, Dr. Oh Eun Young asked if the cast members had ever met with a psychiatrist. Lee Seung Gi said, “Can I speak honestly? I have received psychiatric treatment before.”
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Lee Seung Gi Revealed To Be In Talks For New Drama

Lee Seung Gi may be returning with his next small screen project!. On October 18, SPOTV News reported that Lee Seung Gi had been cast in the upcoming drama “Supernote.” Following the report, Hook Entertainment clarified to media outlet Star Today, “‘Supernote’ is one of the projects he is reviewing.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Seung Gi
epicstream.com

Lee Jung Jae Net Worth 2021: Squid Game Actor Richer Than Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Hyun Bin, Song Kang, Lee Seung Gi, Gong Yoo, Nam Joo Hyuk And Kim Seon Ho?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Lee Jung Jae became a household name lately after his exemplary portrayal as Seong Gi Hun in the hit Netflix series called Squid Game. The said South Korean survival drama earned global fame due to its compelling storyline and interesting characters. In fact, it effortlessly became one of the online streaming giant’s most-watched programs in various regional markets.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Song Joong Ki Shock: Song Hye Kyo's Ex To Follow In Lee Min Ho’s Footsteps, Describes Relationship With Vincenzo Co-Star Jeon Yeo Bin

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Song Joong Ki remains one of the hottest K-drama stars today. Not only does the former husband of Song Hye Kyo have good looks as he also has proven, time and again, that he is an exemplary actor.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fan Club#Suicide#Korean
allkpop.com

tvN begins to cut ties with Kim Seon Ho as they blur out his face in the latest episode of 'Hong Jin Kyung's Movie Fan Life'

Actor Kim Seon Ho, who had recently been embroiled in a controversy over his private life, appeared blurred on a tvN program. In the latest episode of the tvN entertainment program 'Hong Jin Kyung's Movie Fan Life" that aired on the 22nd, a comparison and analysis of the film 'The Founder' and the drama 'Start-Up' was shown.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Katie Couric Texted Serial Creep Matt Lauer Post-Firing to Say ‘I Am Crushed. I Love You’

In her new memoir, veteran TV anchor Katie Couric said she had conflicted emotions after her Today show co-host Matt Lauer was ousted over bombshell allegations that he preyed upon and sexually harassed young women. According to the Daily Mail, she wrote that despite the “awful things” Lauer had done, her “heart sank” at his firing. She sent supportive text messages when he was fired in 2017, writing that it felt “heartless” to abandon someone she spent so many years sitting beside. “I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead,” she wrote. Lauer sent a kissy-face emoji in response. However, Couric admits that she had “heard whispers” from around the studio about Lauer. Still, she insists that he was a “decent” man.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Makes A Statement After Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent is moving on following her split from fiancé Randall Emmett. The "Vanderpump Rules" star, 31, sparked rumors over the weekend that she and the Hollywood producer, 50, have called it quits when she scrubbed Emmett from her Instagram page. Reports then surfaced Monday that Kent and Emmett ended their engagement after three years amid rumors that he cheated on her.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Abby Newman Gets CRUSHING News About Chance?

As TV Shows Ace previously speculated on the Y&R spoilers, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) may grieve the loss of her husband Chance Chancellor (Danny Boaz). She’s desperate to have the perfect family. For months, Chance has been away from home. The two embarked on a whirlwind romance which ended with a beautiful ceremony.
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-BMF Leader JBo Drags Rapper Bleu DaVinci For 50 Cent Threats

50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Tommy DeBarge from R&B Band Switch Dead at 64

5:41 PM PT -- Tommy's daughter, Marina DeBarge, tells TMZ … he also battled COVID-19 earlier this year, in addition to kidney and liver disease, but never complained about the pain and recovered from the virus. She says she even spoke to him Wednesday, not long before his death, and...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy