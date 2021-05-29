Competition: Win Sci-Fi Thriller BLACK BOX On DVD

"The sun comes up. The sun goes down. We're born, we die… Who am I to question the nature of things?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an intriguing sci-fi series from Iceland titled Katla, co-created by Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur (of The Deep, 2 Guns, Everest, The Oath, Adrift). One year after the violent eruption of the subglacial volcano Katla, the peace and tranquility in the small town of Vik is dramatically disturbed. Out of nowhere, people that disappeared a year ago are now re-appearing covered in ash, seemingly unharmed. How is this possible? Are they really the same people? Only the volcano knows… The cast includes Guðrún Ýr Eyfjörð , Íris Tanja Flygenring, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Aliette Opheim, Þorsteinn Bachmann, Sólveig Arnarsdóttir, and Birgitta Birgisdóttir. It looks like a very peculiar and fascinating series filled with awe-inspiring shots of Iceland, taking us deeper into the epic grandeur of volcanoes than ever before. And I like the sci-fi angle here. Can't help admitting I'm very curious about this.