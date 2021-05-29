Astros look to solve Padres, ace Yu Darvish

What started as yet one more dominant efficiency from two-time Cy Younger Award winner Jacob deGrom ended with each Mets fan’s worst nightmare.deGrom left Friday’s begin in opposition to the Padres after six innings and 80 pitches with what the workforce is asking proper flexor tendinitis. It is the second time this season deGrom was pressured to go away a recreation because of damage. He was pulled from his Could 9 outing in opposition to the Braves due to tightness in his proper facet, which landed him on the injured record.In his first three begins since being activated off the IL, deGrom was 2-Zero with 28 strikeouts and one run allowed in 18 innings. Towards San Diego on Friday, he gave up only one hit and no walks with 10 strikeouts, whereas additionally going 1-for-2 on the plate with two runs batted in.Towards San Diego, deGrom retired the primary 13 batters he confronted earlier than Wil Myers singled within the fifth inning. He was then caught stealing, which means deGrom confronted the minimal 18 batters on the night time.Earlier than leaving together with his damage, deGrom reached the 100-strikeout mark for the season in 61.2 innings, the fewest ever because the mound was moved to its present distance in 1893. His two-RBI single gave him 5 RBIs on the 12 months—yet another than earned runs he is allowed for the season.In 10 begins this season, deGrom has given up one earned run or fewer in every outing. He is reached the 10-strikeout mark 5 instances, and has walked one batter or fewer eight instances.Extra MLB Protection: