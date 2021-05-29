Bengals Hope Ossai's Fire Singes The Edge

Mixon is pleased with the hiring of offensive line coach Frank Pollack, who previously held the same job for Cincinnati in 2018, ESPN's Ben Baby reports. The 2018 season was the best of Mixon's career, featuring high-water marks for rushing yards (1,168), total yards (1,464), touchdowns (nine) and YPC (4.9), even though he missed two games. He voiced his frustration on Twitter back in 2019 when the Bengals parted ways with Pollack and allowed new head coach Zac Taylor to bring in Jim Turner for the O-line job. Turner is now gone, with Taylor recruiting Pollack in January and giving him the additional title of run-game coordinator. Pollack is tasked with fixing a line that was one of the league's worst last season, hoping the offseason additions of veteran RT Riley Reiff and rookie guard Jackson Carman (second-round pick) can help turn things around. A healthier season from Mixon would also go a long way, and the veteran back reportedly looked healthy at OTAs after missing 10 games with a foot injury last season. He'll turn 25 in July, entering the first season of a four-year, $48 million extension.