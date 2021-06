It appears the Dodgers are being extra cautious with Cody Bellinger. For the third straight game, Dave Roberts didn’t pencil Bellinger into the lineup. “He’s going to go out there and run today and see how it responds,” Roberts said when speaking with reporters on Monday. “We were initially hopeful it was going to be a day or two, but as the days have progressed there hasn’t been a whole lot of improvement. Even tomorrow, it’s unlikely he’ll be in there. Best-case scenario would be Wednesday before the off-day.”