Don’t Call It ‘Basic’: The 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition Still Has Some Nifty Gadgets! (Video)
We get a look at what makes this 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition unique. Building on a beloved platform, the 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition adds value to a package that’s worth exploring. The Toyota 4Runner is a bit of a puzzling machine. This fifth generation (N280) platform has been around since 2009. Toyota sold over 135,000 4Runners in North America in 2020. Despite the pandemic slowdown, they were still very popular. Why is that?tflcar.com