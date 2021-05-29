Don’t Call It ‘Basic’: The 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition Still Has Some Nifty Gadgets! (Video)

Special editions come in all shapes and sizes. Some are little more than a paintjob, others can completely defy expectation and alter perception of a line up - see Golf GTI Clubsport S. Some appear a cynical cash in on heritage or motorsport association, some can simply reflect what the base car should have been all along - only now in limited numbers. Perhaps not all special editions are instant icons, but few are intended that way. Often all that's required is something a little different to the norm to tempt buyers. If the special edition didn't work, the manufacturers would surely have given up on the idea by now...