FIND THAT ONE thing that can serve as the inspiration for the color palette," said Caitlin Murray, founder of Los Angeles’s Black Lacquer Design, when asked how to tackle a room’s décor. "It’s such an easy cheat." In the case of a blandly modernized room in West Hollywood, the interior designer used an abstract painting as her jumping-off point. Guided by its mix of neutrals and pastels, she set about giving the bedroom enough character "for a lovely, spirited lady of a client" without over-energizing a space meant to be serene.