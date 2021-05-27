Cancel
The Scale of Things to Come: The Local, the Global, and Organization

By Rodrigo Nunes
viewpointmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is an excerpt from Rodrigo Nunes’ new book, Neither Vertical Nor Horizontal: A Theory of Political Organisation, out now with Verso. Part balance sheet of the struggles of the last decade, part diagnosis of the left’s traumas and melancholias in the last forty years, part attempt to develop a theory of organization that avoids sterile oppositions between ‘horizontalism’ and ‘verticalism’, the book draws from different sources and traditions –– from Spinoza to cybernetics via Marx, Bogdanov, poststructuralism and Simondon –– to propose a new grammar with which to think questions like spontaneity, leadership, democracy, strategy, populism, revolution, and the relationship between movements and parties.

viewpointmag.com
#Global Economy#Localism#Global Strategy#Social Strategy#Global Climate Change#Sustainable Communities#Political Strategy#Political Organisation#United Nations#Unfcc#Global Change#Political Organization#Global Coalitions#Global Aggregate Effects#Organizational Form#Social Change#Collective Agency#Complex Systems#Critical Size#Systemic Change
