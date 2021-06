Eric Clapton called his side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine “disastrous” in a new letter shared by architect/noted anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei. Graziadei shared Clapton’s letter to him with permission from the guitarist to Telegram. In the letter, Clapton writes, “In February this year, before I learned about the nature of the vaccines, (and being 76 with ephezyma) I was in the avant garde. I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days, I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one…”