2021 NBA Playoffs: Jazz vs. Grizzlies odds, line, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 99-66 roll

The Memphis Grizzlies finally arrived on the stage they had been working hard to reach all season on Sunday. The Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors faced off to determine who would finish 8th and 9th in the Western Conference, with the winner having significantly better chances of making their postseason goals a reality. Unfortunately, though Memphis certainly did well in making a comeback effort to try and earn a big victory, Stephen Curry and the Warriors were simply too much for the Grizzlies.