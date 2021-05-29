Cancel
2021 NBA Playoffs: Jazz vs. Grizzlies odds, line, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 99-66 roll

By CBS Sports Staff
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Memphis Grizzlies welcome the Utah Jazz to FedExForum on Saturday evening for Game 3 of a first-round series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Grizzlies won Game 1 on the road by a final score of 112-109. The Jazz responded by scoring 141 points in Game 2, riding the return of Donovan Mitchell from an ankle injury. Utah was one of the league's best teams against the spread this season with a 53-21 ATS mark. Memphis went 41-35 ATS this year.

