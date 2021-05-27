Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

FGCU experiences large scale power outage on campus

By Katherine Hamilton
NBC 2
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MYERS, Fla. – Florida Gulf Coast University experienced a large scale power outage Thursday morning, the school announced on Twitter. The outage was caused by a faulty transformer, the school said. Power was restored within a few hours, according to Florida Power & Light.

