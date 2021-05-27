FGCU experiences large scale power outage on campus

FORT MYERS, Fla. (May 14, 2021) – The School District of Lee County is seeking an interim superintendent of schools to lead the District while it conducts a broader search to fill a permanent position. The interim superintendent will lead the administrative, instructional and support staff of Lee County schools in the continued implementation of its strategic plan, designing, developing and maintaining the best possible education, programs and services for District students. Located in Southwest Florida, The School District of Lee County is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33rd largest district in the U.S. with a growing enrollment of more than 95,000 students, 120 schools and 12,000 employees. “Selecting the right candidate for this important position is key to the success of our District, our employees and our students, and we will be taking great consideration as we go through each resume,” said Debbie Jordan, chair of the board of directors for The School District of Lee County. “An interim superintendent with a passion for education will allow our District to continue carrying forward its strategic vision while we undergo a national search for a permanent superintendent.” The selected candidate will fulfill a six-month contract beginning June 2021 with monthly extensions as needed until the permanent superintendent is selected. The interim superintendent will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position. Candidates must have a master’s degree or higher with documented history of progressive responsibility as an executive in the public or private sector. Applicants must submit a resume and cover letter via email to BoardOffice@LeeSchools.net. Applications must be submitted by 9 a.m. on May 21. The School Board of Lee County will review applicants and present recommendations by June 9, and the selected interim superintendent will begin June 15. To learn more about the position and The School District of Lee County, visit www.LeeSchools.net/Careers. About The School District of Lee County Lee County Public Schools is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33rd largest district in the United States. The District educates more than 95,000 students in grades K-12 and is a model for others in the state and around the nation. With approximately 12,000 full- and part-time employees, the District is one of the county’s largest employers.