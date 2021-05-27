Cancel
Charlotte County, FL

Redlin Print in Punta Gorda, Charlotte County, Florida

 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a limited edition , signed and numbered Terry Redlin print matted & framed with museum quality materials. In this majestic landscape Redlin’s art captures one of those rare and beautiful places, a pristine setting that relegates human striving to their proper station. Here the grazing elk are masters of their wilderness home, and also gentle reminders of the fragile nature of our environment. The frame, glass, mat, and Certificate of Authenticity are all in excellent condition. One if his most famous works of art, this large 40 x 28 inch.

