Learn how to build powerful apps from scratch with this $20 bundle

Actionable advice for learning Data Science from nothing. While there may be a few approaches out there to data science from scratch, I wanted to give my take on it, with the thought of what I would do differently in mind if I were to start over. In my case, I started from scratch, majoring in a field that was not data science, to begin with for my undergraduate degree. After I experienced that first career, I then decided on data science, and quickly learned and applied as much as I could in my current jobs at the time that had anything to do with data analytics, data science, and coding. I did not have a background of four years in software engineering, so I think my approach to data science in the past is something that can resonate with a lot of people. With that being said, there are some things I would have done differently, but all in all, I am happy with how I started my data science career from scratch, and hope to successfully pass on some wisdom to you.